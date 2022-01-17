Ohio counties snow emergency levels

These are what each of the three snow emergency levels indicate for Ohio counties.

Level 1 - The roads are icy and hazardous. Drive cautiously.

Level 2 - The roadways are hazardous and may be very icy. Only drive if you find it necessary to drive. Contact your employer if you should report to work.

Level 3 - All roadways are closed except for emergency personnel. No one should be driving unless it is a personal emergency. If you are traveling on the road, you might be subject to an arrest.

Here are the updated snow emergency levels for Ohio counties:

Athens County - Level 3

Meigs County - Level 3

Morgan County - Level 2

Noble County - Level 2

Washington County - Level 2

