Ohio counties snow emergency levels

Updated snow emergency levels for the surrounding Ohio counties.
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
These are what each of the three snow emergency levels indicate for Ohio counties.

  • Level 1 - The roads are icy and hazardous. Drive cautiously.
  • Level 2 - The roadways are hazardous and may be very icy. Only drive if you find it necessary to drive. Contact your employer if you should report to work.
  • Level 3 - All roadways are closed except for emergency personnel. No one should be driving unless it is a personal emergency. If you are traveling on the road, you might be subject to an arrest.

Here are the updated snow emergency levels for Ohio counties:

  • Athens County - Level 3
  • Meigs County - Level 3
  • Morgan County - Level 2
  • Noble County - Level 2
  • Washington County - Level 2

