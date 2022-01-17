Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Updated snow emergency levels for the surrounding Ohio counties.
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
These are what each of the three snow emergency levels indicate for Ohio counties.
- Level 1 - The roads are icy and hazardous. Drive cautiously.
- Level 2 - The roadways are hazardous and may be very icy. Only drive if you find it necessary to drive. Contact your employer if you should report to work.
- Level 3 - All roadways are closed except for emergency personnel. No one should be driving unless it is a personal emergency. If you are traveling on the road, you might be subject to an arrest.
Here are the updated snow emergency levels for Ohio counties:
- Athens County - Level 3
- Meigs County - Level 3
- Morgan County - Level 2
- Noble County - Level 2
- Washington County - Level 2
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.