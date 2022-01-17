Advertisement

Road conditions become slick and dangerous

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The expected snow storm has arrived and it has caused roads to become slick and dangerous.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials give suggestions on how to drive safe and efficient.

“The biggest thing is plan ahead. Plan a little more time for your driving because if the roadway is wet, snow and ice it will take a little longer to get there obviously because you’re going to have to drive a little slow. Also, watch following other vehicles too close you need a little more time to get your vehicle stopped in ice and snow obviously so make sure you have a little more distance between the two vehicles,” said Sgt. Garic Warner.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Winter Storm Watch
Winter storm forecasted to bring accumulating snow to the Mid-Ohio Valley
Pedestrian hit by car in Marietta Thursday night
Tamara Sue Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Tamara Sue

Latest News

Marietta Ice Festival brings in crowd
We Lov Pets Marietta Ice Festival draws in large crowd
Habitat for Humanity supports family with new home
Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash