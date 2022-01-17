Road conditions become slick and dangerous

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The expected snow storm has arrived and it has caused roads to become slick and dangerous.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials give suggestions on how to drive safe and efficient.

“The biggest thing is plan ahead. Plan a little more time for your driving because if the roadway is wet, snow and ice it will take a little longer to get there obviously because you’re going to have to drive a little slow. Also, watch following other vehicles too close you need a little more time to get your vehicle stopped in ice and snow obviously so make sure you have a little more distance between the two vehicles,” said Sgt. Garic Warner.

