What to do if you find yourself stranded during a winter storm

Advice from Sheriff Rick Woodyard
Market St. in Parkersburg just after 6 p.m. Jan. 16, 2022
Market St. in Parkersburg just after 6 p.m. Jan. 16, 2022(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Talking about what to do if you find yourself stranded during a winter storm, Sheriff Rick Woodyard says:

1. Pull-off to the farthest right part of the road

2. Call 9-1-1

3. Remain in your vehicle until help arrives.

Woodyards says “getting out on foot and (trying) to go to the nearest interchange... is not really advisable in that kind of weather.”

