PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Talking about what to do if you find yourself stranded during a winter storm, Sheriff Rick Woodyard says:

1. Pull-off to the farthest right part of the road

2. Call 9-1-1

3. Remain in your vehicle until help arrives.

Woodyards says “getting out on foot and (trying) to go to the nearest interchange... is not really advisable in that kind of weather.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.