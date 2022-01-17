Wood County Commission contributes to The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley capital campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley says they are “embarking on a capital campaign to raise funds for upkeep” of their Parkersburg facilities.

The message of their campaign is clear: “Our parking lot’s a mess... Our building needs repainted... We desperately need an elevator! Can you help?”

The Arc is celebrating 65 years of offering help to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They say that includes “Complete Community Immersion.”

According to Executive Director Liz Ford, the goal of the capital campaign is $350,000.

She says Delegates Kelly and Conley and Senators Azinger and Boley are contributing a total of $29,000.

The Wood County Commission committed to contributing $30,000.

