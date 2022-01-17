Advertisement

WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after...
West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice’s return coincided with the state surpassing 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus over a one-week period for the first time.

The 70-year-old Republican governor developed a headache and high fever and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Jan. 11, forcing him to call off his State of the State speech to the Legislature the next day.

Justice is fully vaccinated and received a monoclonal antibody treatment as recommended by his physician. He says the illness was ``really nasty stuff’' through the first couple of days.

