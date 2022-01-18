Advertisement

Former Mountaineer Finds His Next Team

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Mountaineer quarterback has now found his next stop in his football career as Jarret Doege will be transferring to Western Kentucky University.

Doege led the Mountaineers to a 6-7 record and an appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl this past year.

In his time in Morgantown, Doege threw for 6,453 yards which was good enough for 4th all time and 40 touchdown passes which placed him 10th in Mountaineer program history.

With the Hilltoppers starter leaving for the draft, Doege looks to fight for the starting spot for the 2022 season.

