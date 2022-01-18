Homeless Coalition prepping for homeless count next Wednesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County group is getting ready to keep count of people experiencing homelessness in the area and give support.

The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness Wood Co. group will be holding a homeless count next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

This process is to get a more accurate number of the homeless population in the area, both sheltered and unsheltered.

Mobile recovery coordinator, Jay bartlett, says that the count was difficult to get an accurate number last year.

But the group says that they will get a more correct count this year with more volunteers this year.

“Last year was very difficult. We were able to get an extension for that count because we weren’t able to use volunteers. And even our staff specifically was not able to get out and physically do the count the same way we have in years past. So, the COVID has brought a lot of variables into the system, we are able to get out there taking all of the necessary precautions of course. And accept volunteers and assistants in making sure that we get a more accurate view of not only our area but on a nationwide scale as well,” says Bartlett.

The homeless coalition says that they need more supplies to provide for the homeless.

Some of these include clothes, blankets and hygiene items.

The coalition is also looking for more volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer for this you can click on this link to sign up.

