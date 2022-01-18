Advertisement

Marietta Public Works Department crews working to remove snow, ice from roads

A car, parked on the side of a street in Marietta, is covered with snow
A car, parked on the side of a street in Marietta, is covered with snow(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -While there was no additional snow accumulation today, Marietta Public Works Department crews were still out working to clear the roads.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Hess said he and his crew of about 14 men haven’t gotten much sleep the past few days. They’ve been working long hours to make sure roads are clear of snow and ice.

Hess said plows hit the roads Sunday night and worked until about noon Monday. He says the issue Tuesday morning was dealing with the ice that coated the roads overnight. He said they are also getting a lot of class from residents asking for help to free their cars from the snow.

“We certainly appreciate the public’s patience. Eight inches of snow didn’t just come down in half an hour; it was a long time. It took us about 19 hours to clear that eight inches of snow that came down on Monday. So, we tried to get it cleared off and the streets open as quickly as we can so if they can be patient with us that certainly helps,” Hess said.

Hess said they just received 100 tons of salt today and that another 200 have already been ordered. They will continue to salt and plow until all alleyways and side streets are clear.

