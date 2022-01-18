Obituary: Blair, Ralph L.

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ralph L. Blair, 87, of Belleville, WV passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 5, 1934 in Sandyville, WV, a son of the late Dr. Holmes Blair and Dorothy Armstrong Blair.

Ralph was a 1952 graduate of Parkersburg High School, a graduate of West Virginia University and was an US Army Veteran. He was a valued member of the WV Farm Bureau Board of Directors (Region 6) for 30 years, served as Wood County Farm Bureau President for 31 years, currently serving as Wood County Farm Bureau as Vice-President, was a member of the Wood County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, served on the Wood County Board of Education and Wood County Planning Commission, and served as county committee member of the Farm Service Agency. He was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Victoria Sims, Washington, WV, SueEllen Wilson (Charles) of Parkersburg and Samuel Kelly Blair of Belpre, OH; one brother, Jonathan Holmes Blair of Parkersburg; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Callison of Pittsburgh, PA, Louisa Jane Blair of Elkins, WV and Alice Victoria Royce (Blaine) of Keyser, WV; twelve grandchildren, Wendy Sims, Benjamin Sims (Lindsay), Christina Langevin (John), Chase Wilson (Charity), Seth Wilson (Rachel), Joshua Wilson (Monica), Aaron Wilson (Carissa), Tammy Jean Krzan (Kevin), Tabetha Fox (Robert), Timothy Blair (Casey), Paula Fickiesen and Jason Fickiesen; 32 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, JoEllen Pitts Blair; one son, Douglas Lockhart Blair and one brother.

Memorial services time will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Parkersburg.

Visitation will be the same day from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Blair family.

