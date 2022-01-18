Advertisement

Obituary: Blair, Ralph L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ralph L. Blair Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ralph L. Blair, 87, of Belleville, WV passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 5, 1934 in Sandyville, WV, a son of the late Dr. Holmes Blair and Dorothy Armstrong Blair.

Ralph was a 1952 graduate of Parkersburg High School, a graduate of West Virginia University and was an US Army Veteran. He was a valued member of the WV Farm Bureau Board of Directors (Region 6) for 30 years, served as Wood County Farm Bureau President for 31 years, currently serving as Wood County Farm Bureau as Vice-President, was a member of the Wood County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, served on the Wood County Board of Education and Wood County Planning Commission, and served as county committee member of the Farm Service Agency. He was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Victoria Sims, Washington, WV, SueEllen Wilson (Charles) of Parkersburg and Samuel Kelly Blair of Belpre, OH; one brother, Jonathan Holmes Blair of Parkersburg; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Callison of Pittsburgh, PA, Louisa Jane Blair of Elkins, WV and Alice Victoria Royce (Blaine) of Keyser, WV; twelve grandchildren, Wendy Sims, Benjamin Sims (Lindsay), Christina Langevin (John), Chase Wilson (Charity), Seth Wilson (Rachel), Joshua Wilson (Monica), Aaron Wilson (Carissa), Tammy Jean Krzan (Kevin), Tabetha Fox (Robert), Timothy Blair (Casey), Paula Fickiesen and Jason Fickiesen; 32 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, JoEllen Pitts Blair; one son, Douglas Lockhart Blair and one brother.

Memorial services time will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Parkersburg.

Visitation will be the same day from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.  Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Blair family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
File photo of an ODOT truck
ODOT reports plow wreck overnight, District 10 crews continue work on roadways
Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after...
WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

Latest News

Mitchell Minas Stavrakis Obit
Obituary: Stavrakis, Mitchell Minas
Sally Kay Turner Obit
Obituary: Turner, Sally Kay
Bonnie Lou Gant Obit
Obituary: Gant, Bonnie Lou
Carole Sue McWilliams Obit
Obituary: McWilliams, Carole Sue