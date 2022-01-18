Obituary: Boyer, Shelby J.

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Shelby J. Boyer, 84, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on January 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 13, 1937 in Newport, Ohio, to Clarence and Goldie Thomas Pritchett.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry Boyer; four children, Debbie (Alan) Holbert, Don (Margaret) Boyer, Diane (Jr) Wingrove and Doug (Kim) Boyer; grandchildren, Tim Holbert, Trevor (Bridget) Holbert, Brad (Rachel) Boyer, Justin Wingrove, Jessica (Tony) Roush, Steve (Danielle) Boyer, Ashley Radabaugh and Chad (Haley) Boyer; great grandchildren, Hannah, Haven, Jacob, Brody, Aubree, Brooklyn, Aiden and Ryace; brother, Freeman Pritchett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Chuck Hill, James Pritchett and Randall Pritchett.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday the 21st at the funeral home, with Pastor

Sam Edgell officiating. Burial will follow in Barlow Central Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Shelby's family

