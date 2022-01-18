Obituary: Davis, Preston Keith

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Preston Keith Davis peacefully entered heaven on December 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family after a valiant 25-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born April 23, 1945 in Charleston, WV and reared in Joe’s Creek, with a special attachment to White Oak Farm in Jackson County. He was the son of the late Lytis A. Davis, Sr. and Ruby (McCutcheon) Davis. He graduated with the 1963 class of Charleston High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from West Virginia State College in Institute, WV. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a communications technician, having served in Pensacola, FL, Brechin, Scotland, and Okinawa, Japan.

Preston worked in management at Sears Roebuck and Company and relocated to Parkersburg in 1973. He went on to manage several other stores in the Mid-Ohio Valley, including A.W. Cox Department Store, Watson’s, and Lee Middletown Dolls. Preston also was a small business owner of Parkersburg Sporting Goods and the Christian business directory, “The Samaritan.” Preston was a member of First Baptist Church of Williamstown where he served as a Sunday school teacher and participated in small group ministries. He was always a devout servant, having been on several mission trips to Haiti and the Dominican Republic earlier in his life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lou Ann (Mays) Davis of Parkersburg; his son James Vincent (Nancy) Davis of Parkersburg; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Kahrl of Hickory, North Carolina; and Jessica A. (Gerson) Ramos of Dayton, Ohio; his beloved grandsons Alexander and Zachariah Kahrl who loved their “Pap D;” his brother Lytis A. (Judy) Davis, Jr. of Mobile, Alabama; his sister Connie Stowers of Aurora, Ohio; and two nieces and seven nephews, along with several in-laws and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Preston was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Bob and Ruth Davis, and brother-in-law Edgar Stowers.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Parkersburg for their wonderful care and all those who expressed love and concern during Preston’s final days. The family also expresses its appreciation to Leavitt’s funeral home for handling arrangements.

In accordance with his wishes, Preston’s body was donated to West Virginia University Human Gift Registry for Parkinson’s research.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1pm at the First Baptist Church of Williamstown, WV with Pastor Tony Foreman officiating. Face masks are highly recommended for the service. This service will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

Preston leaves behind many precious family memories and his prized possession - a 1950 MG Y sedan.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

