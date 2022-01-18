Obituary: Gant, Bonnie Lou

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bonnie Lou Gant, 91, of Vienna, WV departed this life at the Arbors of Marietta on January 15, 2022.

She was born May 19, 1930 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Les and Buelah Pickens. She was married to Donald Gant, the love of her life, for 50 plus years.

Bonnie attended Parkersburg High School. She has worked several jobs, she worked at Camden Clark as a nurse assistant. She was manager at the Henry Logans Children’s Home in Parkersburg, and she was the manager at the Colonial House on 23rd Street until she retired from public service. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, rose gardens, and for the greater part of her life, she was a member and attended The First Church of The Nazarene where she was a Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Ron) Hickman of Parkersburg; sons, Thomas (Charlotte) Gant of Davisville, Timothy (Sue) Gant of Belpre, OH; one brother, Bobby (Sharon) Pickens of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Joe Gant, Stephanie (Steve) Swarr, Chrystina (Jody) Ludwig, Daniel (Amy) Hickman, Heidi (Chris) Jones, Eric (Andrea) Gant; great grandchildren, Heidi Hover, Alex Hickman, Rachael Thorn, Leah Gant, Sara Gant, John Swarr, Lauren Swarr, Austin Gordon, Megan Gordon, and Addison Gant; great great grandchildren, Jonathon Gordon; and her dearest friends, Paul and Bessie Beckner; and Dad’s best friend, Ray Byrd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gant; sister, Betty Boso; brothers, Billy Pickens and Jackie Pickens.

The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the staff at The Arbors of Marietta.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Timothy Gant officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the funeral home.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Gant family.

