Obituary: Rhodes, Betty J. Perdew

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Betty J. Perdew Rhodes, 99, of Marietta, Ohio, passed peacefully at The Arbors of Marietta, on Monday, January 17, 2022. Betty was born on September 20, 1922 in Gravel Bank, Ohio, to the late Willard and Anna (Riffle) Perdew.

Betty graduated from Marietta High School in 1940, after which she married Roy Rhodes of Gravel bank, whom preceded her in death in September of 1997. Betty worked as a painter for West Side Pottery and at the war plant, Sylvania on Putnam Street in Marietta. She joined her husband in the ownership and employment of Roy Rhodes Jewelry Store until 1983. She was an active member of the Rebekah Circle, Christ United Methodist Church, O’Neill Center, and was an RSVP, Fearing House and the Children’s Toy and Doll Museum volunteer.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Judy Allen and Nancy (Joe) Matheny of Marietta; grandchildren, Sarah (Jimmy) Bird, Marietta, Rebekah Matheny, Columbus, and John (Nicole) Matheny, Harrison, Ohio; and great grandchildren, Jesse and Justyn Bird, Marietta, Colton, Addy, Avera and Nash Matheny, Harrison, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews, who spent many vacations with their Aunt Betty and Uncle Roy.

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Lee (Freda) Perdew, Chester L. (Anne) Perdew, Gary Perdew; sisters, Eleanor Dovenbarger and Evelyn (Carl) Lamp; and son in law, Tony Allen.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Christ United Methodist Church, O’Neill Center, or RSVP. Envelopes available at funeral home.

Private graveside services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park, at the convenience of the family. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home has been entrusted with their care, and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.