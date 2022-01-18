Advertisement

Obituary: Rose, Harry Robert “Bob”

Harry Robert “Bob” Rose Obit
Harry Robert “Bob” Rose Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harry Robert “Bob” Rose was known to his family and friends as a kind-hearted and caring man. It is with heavy hearts that his family announces his passing. On January 16, 2022, at the age of 59, Bob left this world surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob was born on August 24, 1962 in New Martinsville, West Virginia. Growing up in Fly, Ohio, he attended River High School, graduating in 1980, and it was during those years, while playing basketball and baseball for the River Pilots, that his love for sports began. Bob worked at Kraton Polymers as a Polymer Technician for twenty five years. He was dedicated to his career, but his exceptional work ethic never got in the way of his love of sports, specifically the Ohio State Buckeyes. On any given Saturday from September to December, Bob could be found in his basement “man cave” enjoying college football, and always rooting for the Buckeyes. It is with joy that his family and friends will think of Bob in fall seasons to come, remembering his love for the game.

Life’s simple pleasures satisfied Bob. An evening at home with his wife, Kim, and their pups, Mollie and Sophie, to whom he always fed a few too many treats, made him most happy. Bob’s pleasant personality and warm heart touched all who knew him, and he will be so dearly missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, William Rose, his mother, Lucille (Huff) Rose, and his nephew, William “Billy” Rose.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kim (Foreman) Rose, his brothers, William Rose and Bradley (Dawn) Rose, his sister, Rhonda (Rob) Galyean, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 1-3 & 6-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 346, Reno, OH 45773.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
File photo of an ODOT truck
ODOT reports plow wreck overnight, District 10 crews continue work on roadways
Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after...
WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

Latest News

Preston Keith Davis Obit
Obituary: Davis, Preston Keith
Shelby J. Boyer Obit
Obituary: Boyer, Shelby J.
Betty J. Perdew Rhodes Obit
Obituary: Rhodes, Betty J. Perdew
Barbara J. Fry Slider Obit
Obituary: Slider, Barbara J. Fry