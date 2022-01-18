Obituary: Rose, Harry Robert “Bob”

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harry Robert “Bob” Rose was known to his family and friends as a kind-hearted and caring man. It is with heavy hearts that his family announces his passing. On January 16, 2022, at the age of 59, Bob left this world surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob was born on August 24, 1962 in New Martinsville, West Virginia. Growing up in Fly, Ohio, he attended River High School, graduating in 1980, and it was during those years, while playing basketball and baseball for the River Pilots, that his love for sports began. Bob worked at Kraton Polymers as a Polymer Technician for twenty five years. He was dedicated to his career, but his exceptional work ethic never got in the way of his love of sports, specifically the Ohio State Buckeyes. On any given Saturday from September to December, Bob could be found in his basement “man cave” enjoying college football, and always rooting for the Buckeyes. It is with joy that his family and friends will think of Bob in fall seasons to come, remembering his love for the game.

Life’s simple pleasures satisfied Bob. An evening at home with his wife, Kim, and their pups, Mollie and Sophie, to whom he always fed a few too many treats, made him most happy. Bob’s pleasant personality and warm heart touched all who knew him, and he will be so dearly missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, William Rose, his mother, Lucille (Huff) Rose, and his nephew, William “Billy” Rose.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kim (Foreman) Rose, his brothers, William Rose and Bradley (Dawn) Rose, his sister, Rhonda (Rob) Galyean, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 1-3 & 6-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 346, Reno, OH 45773.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

