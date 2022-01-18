Advertisement

Obituary: Seebaugh, Laura Joan

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Joan Seebaugh, 58, of Davisville, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 20, 1963, in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Paul John Mock and Ruth E. Berryman McCaffery.

Laura loved working with horses and enjoyed being out and about with friends. She was involved with Washington County Ohio Horseman’s Counsel.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard “Paul” Brady (Courtney Singer) and Sean Brady; one step-daughter, Julie Seebaugh; grandson, Harper Lee Brady; sister, Julie Duffett; and two brothers, Christopher W. Mock and Paul Mock.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary Reynolds and Richard Seebaugh; and one sister, Marsha Collins.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Reed Fairview Memory Gardens, Belpre, OH. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Seebaugh family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

