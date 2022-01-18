Advertisement

Obituary: Slider, Barbara J. Fry

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINGETT RUN, Ohio (WTAP) - Barbara J. Fry Slider, 65, of Wingett Run passed away at 9:45 pm. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 12, 1956 in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of J. R. Doyle Fry and Pauline Mackey Fry.  Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by 5 children:  Jesse (Sarah) Fry, Janie (Mark Henthorn) Wise both of Marietta, Jody (Billy) Drake of St. Marys, Shannon (Kyle) Bailey and Kirk (Alisha) Slider both of Belpre; grandchildren:  Andrea, Brinna, Chanda, Haidon, Camron, Trey, Danielle, Brittany, Bailey, Jaiden, Corey, Luna, Daxtur.; great grandchildren:  Bentley, Harmony, Camron, Jr., Brantley, Lucas, Trey Jr., Paisley, Orion, Bella, Kyerra; brother Homer Fry of Wingett Run, sister Violet (Kevin) Beardsley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 infant great grandchildren and 1 great grandson Lyric.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Jan. 22) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

