Obituary: Turner, Sally Kay

Sally Kay Turner Obit
Sally Kay Turner Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Sally Kay Turner, 76, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1945 in Marietta, to Dillon and Kathryn Schofield Hall.

Sally graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1963. She retired from RJF International after 25 years of employment. Sally was an avid bowler, loved to crochet and do crossword puzzles, and especially adored her fur babies, Kit and Izzy.

She is survived by her children, Mark Kemp (Pamela Hewlett), Misty Coe (John Kendle) and Michael Kemp; grandchildren, Gregory Kemp, Brandi Wisor, Chase Kemp, Amanda Coe, Logan Coe, Tyson Kemp, Teleasha Shuster, Tayla Kemp and Tessa Kemp; great grandchildren, Karsyn, Kaisley, Evelyn and Bayleigh; siblings, Jim Hall and Beth Purkey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Kemp; and siblings, Nancy Hall, Sue Azar, Tammy Hoff and Jerry Hall.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Sally’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

