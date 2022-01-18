Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance talks inflation, opioid issues and more at Marietta campaign stop

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Author and venture Capitalist JD Vance made a stop in Marietta Tuesday afternoon as part of his campaign tour for Senator.

Vance is hoping to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman.

Vance held a town hall meeting at the Washington County Republican Party headquarters where he spoke about key issues such as inflation, restoring the U.S. manufacturing base, and combating the opioid crisis.

Vance is known for his book, HillBilly Elegy, and for being an investor in Silicon Valley. He is also a former U.S. Marine and owns his own business in Cincinnati. Vance says his experiences have positioned him well to run for a Senate seat.

“My background has given me a lot of perspective on a lot of these issues that most politicians, who were born with a silver spoon in their mouth, just don’t have,” Vance said.

“Yeah, I’ve had a lot of success in the business world, wrote a successful book, but I think it’s useful actually to see the inside of how corporate America world works because so much of what’s so corrupting about our country right now is you got the big government working with these big corporations that are not in the interest in normal people, not in the interest in small businesses in towns like Marietta. So, It’s good to have someone who understands how that world works to fight back against it.”

Also running for the GOP nomination are former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, former state GOP chair Jane Timken, car dealer Bernie Moreno, attorney and Cleveland Guardians owner Matt Dolan, and investment banker Mike Gibbons.

