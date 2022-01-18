Advertisement

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance talks inflation, opioid issues and more at Marietta campaign stop

JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta
JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Author and venture Capitalist JD Vance made a stop in Marietta Tuesday afternoon as part of his campaign tour for Senator.

Vance is hoping to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman.

Vance held a town hall meeting at the Washington County Republican Party headquarters where he spoke about key issues such as inflation, restoring the U.S. manufacturing base, and combating the opioid crisis.

Vance is known for his book, HillBilly Elegy, and for being an investor in Silicon Valley. He is also a former U.S. Marine and owns his own business in Cincinnati. Vance says his experiences have positioned him well to run for a Senate seat.

“My background has given me a lot of perspective on a lot of these issues that most politicians, who were born with a silver spoon in their mouth, just don’t have,” Vance said.

“Yeah, I’ve had a lot of success in the business world, wrote a successful book, but I think it’s useful actually to see the inside of how corporate America world works because so much of what’s so corrupting about our country right now is you got the big government working with these big corporations that are not in the interest in normal people, not in the interest in small businesses in towns like Marietta. So, It’s good to have someone who understands how that world works to fight back against it.”

Also running for the GOP nomination are former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, former state GOP chair Jane Timken, car dealer Bernie Moreno, attorney and Cleveland Guardians owner Matt Dolan, and investment banker Mike Gibbons.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
File photo of an ODOT truck
ODOT reports plow wreck overnight, District 10 crews continue work on roadways
Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after...
WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

Latest News

Bids open for vacant Vienna City Council seat
Del. John Kelly (left) will challenge Sen. Mike Azinger (right) in this spring's primary...
W.Va. Elections | Del. Kelly announces bid for Sen. Azinger’s seat
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
There are a number of things to keep your eye out for during this legislative session.
West Virginia lawmakers talk upcoming legislative session