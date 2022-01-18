Advertisement

Rep. Emilia Sykes joins competitive US House race in Ohio

Ex-Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes says she’s running for Congress.
Ex-Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes says she’s running for Congress.(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ex-Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes says she’s running for Congress.

The 35-year-old Akron Democrat’s announcement Tuesday sets up a likely faceoff in Ohio’s potentially newly competitive 13th Congressional District against former President Donald Trump-backed Republican Max Miller.

The district includes liberal Akron, where she’s well-known. It leans slightly Democratic on a map the Ohio Supreme Court ordered redrawn Friday. Miller was a campaign and White House aide to Trump.

The 32-year-old launched his campaign against incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in February 2021 after Gonzalez supported Trump’s impeachment.

The congressman has since retired, citing ``toxic dynamics’' inside the GOP.

