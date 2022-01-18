Advertisement

West Virginia prepares for Baylor

By Evan Lasek
Jan. 17, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team is hosting #5 Baylor Bears on Jan. 18.

The Mountaineers just lost a rough matchup on the road to the Kansas Jayhawks 85-59, but they look to turn their luck around as the Bears are on a two game losing streak.

Baylor may look better on paper, but two consecutive losses mixed with WVU being undefeated at home makes this matchup that much better.

The Bears come in at 15-2 and are the fifth ranked team in the nation, while the Mountaineers come in at 13-3 and look to stay unbeaten at home.

