West Virginia slated to receive more than $500M for bridges

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation says West Virginia is slated to receive more than $500 million to repair and upgrade bridges across the state.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that federal officials announced last week that West Virginia would receive the funding over the next five years, starting with $101.3 million for fiscal year 2022.

An analysis of federal data by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association found that the state has one of the highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the country.

The organization found the number of West Virginia bridges that need repair increased from 1,222 in 2016 to 1,545 in 2020.

