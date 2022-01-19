Advertisement

$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says

A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A large amount of suspected fentanyl, hidden in a concealed area under the car, was confiscated during a recent traffic stop the Ohio State Highway Patrol, WOIO reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers made the stop of a 2021 Ford Edge with Tennessee registration on Jan. 12 in Scioto County because of a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.

“Criminal indicators” prompted troopers to perform a search of the vehicle, according to the patrol.

During the search, troopers found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box concealed underneath the vehicle.

The drugs are estimated to be worth about $60,000.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Candace Guice, was booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs.

Guice, of Ecorse, Mich., faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

