Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House

House Bill 4270 was introduced on Wednesday to make Eastern Standard Time the official time of West Virginia.
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House Bill 4270 was introduced on Wednesday to make Eastern Standard Time the official time of West Virginia.

By making Eastern Standard Time the official time of West Virginia, this would eliminate Daylight Savings Time in the Mountain State.

The Bill’s lead sponsor is Ken Reed, (R) Berkeley - 59th District.

The status of the Bill is “Referred to Finance and Administration Committee.”

In its introduction article, the Bill says Eastern Standard Time would become the statewide official time beginning on and after July 1, 2022.

You can view the Bill’s introduction here.

