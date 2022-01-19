Advertisement

Bill introduced in Senate to raise minimum wage in W.Va.

Senate Bill 428 aims to raise the minimum wage in West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 428 aims to raise the minimum wage in West Virginia.

The Bill, introduced on Wednesday, would raise the minimum wage to $10.50 beginning on January 1, 2023, if passed.

West Virginia’s current minimum wage is $8.75.

Lead sponsor of Senate Bill 428 is Hannah Geffert, (D) Berkeley - 16th District.

The Bill also calls for the minimum wage to be increased each September, starting in 2024, by the rate of inflation for the twelve month period prior according to the consumer price index or its successor index for all employees.

Most recently, the bill has been referred to the Workforce Committee.

You can view the Bill’s introduction here.

