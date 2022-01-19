Advertisement

Gov. Justice encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Children five years old and older are still in the lower percentages in all vaccination categories, according to the Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Justice and other officials are looking to see more parents help improve these numbers and protect the children.

“Young kids and everything think they’re invincible, they always do. But they can get this. It can cause some significant maybe long-term side effects that we really don’t exactly know everything that it can cause. But we sure don’t want our kids to have it just for the sake of having it and everything. So, if we get them across the finish line and get them vaccinated, that helps all of us too,” says Justice.

For more information on the covid-19 vaccine, you can dial that number 1-833-734-0965.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Mitchell Minas Stavrakis Obit
Obituary: Stavrakis, Mitchell Minas

Latest News

Bryson Long has been racing for about two years and already has 14 first place wins.
Young dirt track racer stands out from competition
Pharmacies to receive N95 masks to give to public
Pharmacies to receive N95 masks to give to public
Bill introduced in Senate to raise minimum wage in W.Va.
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/19/22