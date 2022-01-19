Gov. Justice encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Children five years old and older are still in the lower percentages in all vaccination categories, according to the Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Justice and other officials are looking to see more parents help improve these numbers and protect the children.

“Young kids and everything think they’re invincible, they always do. But they can get this. It can cause some significant maybe long-term side effects that we really don’t exactly know everything that it can cause. But we sure don’t want our kids to have it just for the sake of having it and everything. So, if we get them across the finish line and get them vaccinated, that helps all of us too,” says Justice.

For more information on the covid-19 vaccine, you can dial that number 1-833-734-0965.

