Luck, Kendrick form NIL to help WVU student-athletes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two powerful West Virginia University alumni are coming together to form a new company for student-athletes.

Oliver Luck and Ken Kendrick are cofounders for Country Roads Trust, a name, image, and likeness company with the goal of helping WVU student-athletes.

Country Roads Trust is independent of WVU, but it aligns itself with WVU’s mission statement.

The Mission Statement on Country Roads Trust’s website says it will ensure that WVU student-athletes are able to benefit from this new ecosystem just like their counterparts across the country.

The NCAA was recently forced to open the door to allow athletes to take advantage of the NIL ecosystem, allowing student-athletes to monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness, which differs from the traditional notions that have characterized college sports for decades.

Oliver Luck, a former Athletic Director for WVU, is optimistic for the opportunity at hand.

“The changing landscape of college athletics makes Country Roads Trust a necessity,” Luck said on the company’s website. “We want West Virginia University athletics to attract the very best, not only because of our fine land-grant institution, but because of top-notch NIL opportunities. As we all know, our Mountaineers deserve the very best.”

Ken Kendrick, Managing General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, is pleased to provide WVU student-athletes the same opportunities others have across the country.

“The college athletic world has never been more competitive, and the time has come for West Virginians across the board to step up and give our Mountaineer students the same – if not more – opportunities as others across the country,” Kendrick said on the company’s website.

Country Roads Trust has also created an Athlete Advisory Team to provide counsel, guidance, and advice to the Trust.

The website says Jerry West, Don Nehlen, Pat White, Darryl Talley, Da’Sean Butler, Mike Gansey, Ginny Thrasher, Pat McAfee, Jaida Lawrence Hart, Ashley Lawrence, and Jedd Gyorko are just some of the Mountaineers who have agreed to serve on the Athlete Advisory Team.

