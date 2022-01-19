Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man is arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into the Moores Junction Par Mar in Warren Township on State Route 7.

On January 16th, the store reported an alarm coming from the front door and an interior motion alarm. Units responded and found the front door glass busted. The business was cleared, and the suspect was not located initially. Security video showed one man running north out of the store.

Law enforcement spotted Elijah Stapp near the 100 block of Hanna Road. He is an 18-year-old from Elyria, Ohio. He matched the description of the suspect and was detained and interviewed by Deputy Gainer. He later confessed to the crime.

Several packs of VUSE (vape device), one lighter, and four single cans of beer were allegedly stolen from the store. Stapp was transported to Washington County Jail where he tested a .063. He is charged with breaking and entering, criminal tools, theft, consuming underage and criminal damaging.

