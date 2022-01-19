Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township

Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man is arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into the Moores Junction Par Mar in Warren Township on State Route 7.

On January 16th, the store reported an alarm coming from the front door and an interior motion alarm.  Units responded and found the front door glass busted.  The business was cleared, and the suspect was not located initially. Security video showed one man running north out of the store. 

Law enforcement spotted Elijah Stapp near the 100 block of Hanna Road. He is an 18-year-old from Elyria, Ohio.  He matched the description of the suspect and was detained and interviewed by Deputy Gainer. He later confessed to the crime.

Several packs of VUSE (vape device), one lighter, and four single cans of beer were allegedly stolen from the store.  Stapp was transported to Washington County Jail where he tested a .063. He is charged with breaking and entering, criminal tools, theft, consuming underage and criminal damaging.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
File photo of an ODOT truck
ODOT reports plow wreck overnight, District 10 crews continue work on roadways
Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after...
WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

Latest News

Coplin Health Systems adds Health and Wellness Center at Parkersburg HS
Coplin Health Systems adds Health and Wellness Center at Parkersburg HS
Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Homeless Coalition prepping for homeless count next Wednesday
Homeless Coalition prepping for homeless count next Wednesday
A car, parked on the side of a street in Marietta, is covered with snow
Marietta Public Works Department crews working to remove snow, ice from roads