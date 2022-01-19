Advertisement

Mountaineers fall to Baylor Bears 77-68

WVU loses their second straight game, this one at home to Baylor
WVU loses their second straight game, this one at home to Baylor
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN , W. Va. (AP)-

LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer set career highs for scoring and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia.

Baylor bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking.

The defending national champion Bears have won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games.

Cryer scored 25 points in place of leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Mayer finished with 20 points. Malik Curry scored 19 points to lead West Virginia, which has now lost two straight.

