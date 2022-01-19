Advertisement

New initiative will combat healthcare fraud in West Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHEELING, W. Va. (AP) - Officials have launched a new initiative to combat health care fraud in West Virginia.

News outlets report U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a statement that state and federal agencies gathered at his office in Wheeling on Tuesday for the first meeting of the Mountaineer Health Care Fraud Strike Force.

The unit will use data to uncover waste and abuse. Ihlendfeld said representatives from seven agencies discussed fraudulent billing patterns and identified new targets.

He says the strike force also will engage with providers and insurers to gain a better understanding on recognizing and reporting health care fraud.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

