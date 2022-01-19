Obituary: Bee, Lewis “Paul”

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lewis “Paul” Bee, age 85, of Sunnyside Community, West Union, WV, departed this life on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. Mr. Bee was born July 9, 1936, Sunnyside Community, West Union, WV, the son of the late Levi “Sam” and Ina Fleming Bee.

Paul was a retired Veteran of the United States Navy, with 26 years of service. During his tenure, Paul served in the Vietnam Conflict and the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a decorated Veteran receiving four Good Conduct Awards; .38 caliber revolver weapons medal; Navy Commendation medal; Navy Unit Commendation; Expert Pistol Shot medal; the Vietnam Service medal; the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal and the Armed Forced Expeditionary medal. After his retirement Paul enjoyed spending time with his wife at their place in NC, fishing, shrimping, hunting, raising fruit trees and gardening, and he was an avid reader.

Mr. Bee is survived by one daughter, Paula Bee, Virginia Beach, VA; two sons, Robert “Robbie” (Debbie) Bee, Norfolk, VA and Toby (Janet) Bee, Salem, WV; one sister Loraine (Sonny) Davis; one brother, Stoney (Doris) Bee of the Sunnyside Community, West Union, WV; and one grandson Kevin Bee, Bridgeport, WV.

In addition to his parents Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Richards Bee; daughter, Lorri Anne Bee and brother Richard Bee.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV, with the Rev. Gilbert Neely officiating. Burial will follow in the Bee Family Cemetery, Sunnyside, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

