Obituary: Dowler, Sarah E.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sarah E. Dowler, 92, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at home.

She was born December 29, 1929 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Altha Wilson Kerr.

Sarah loved children, flowers & gardening and church, being a member of Camden Temple. She had worked as a cook for DeSales Heights and Larky’s Restaurant.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Linda Fought, Ellen Stewart (Larry), Sandy Lockhart (Terry), Jone Hendershot, Emily Nelson (Allen), Debbie Monroe (Dave), Darrell Dowler (Shirley), Sam Dowler (Pam), Bill Dowler, Emmitt Dowler (Brenda), Brad Dowler and Tommy Dowler (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Ginger Dowler; twenty-three grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her cat, Macey.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Andrew Dowler; daughter, Angie Dowler; son, Danny Dowler; two sons-in-law, Jim Fought and Jim Hendershot; and sister Louise Lent.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Sarah’s family.

