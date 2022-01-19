Obituary: Keith, Theodore James “Ted”

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Theodore James “Ted” Keith, 69, of Cutler, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born October 2, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Gilbert J. and Mary Elizabeth Brannon Keith.

Ted was an US Army Veteran and was retired from A&R Transportation. He enjoyed fishing, campfires, riding his tractor and side by side, but most of all he loved visiting friends and family.

Ted is survived by his son, Michael Keith (Kelli) of Vanceboro, NC; three step daughters, Tamara Thatcher (Brad) of Amesville, OH, Kelly Herges (Larry) of Cincinnati, OH and Kenda Campbell (Jon) of Proctorville, OH; and grandchildren, Nate Keith, Lilly and Sophie Thatcher, Kamryn and Nathan Campbell and Alex and Nolan Herges.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Jean Keith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home

