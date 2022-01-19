Obituary: Lockhart, Sharon Kay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Kay Lockhart, 68, of Parkersburg passed away on January 8, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born March 11, 1953, in Parkersburg to Dallas Dotson and Irene Gilchrist. She was a homemaker.

On October 11, 1997, she married Rickie Lockhart who survives with children: Kayla Figueroa, Damon Butler, Cristy Lockhart, Misty Lockhart, Carla Farnsworth, Robert Butler, Jr. and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Donald R. Wingrove, Leanne Wood, Kelly Kincaid, David L. Shepherd and David Dotson and her dog Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dallas Dotson and sister Donna Christine Wingrove

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

According to her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be had at a later date.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

