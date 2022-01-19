Advertisement

Obituary: Lockhart, Sharon Kay

Sharon Kay Lockhart Obit
Sharon Kay Lockhart Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Kay Lockhart, 68, of Parkersburg passed away on January 8, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.  She was born March 11, 1953, in Parkersburg to Dallas Dotson and Irene Gilchrist. She was a homemaker.

On October 11, 1997, she married Rickie Lockhart who survives with children:  Kayla Figueroa, Damon Butler, Cristy Lockhart, Misty Lockhart, Carla Farnsworth, Robert Butler, Jr. and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.  Also surviving are her brothers and sisters:  Donald R. Wingrove, Leanne Wood, Kelly Kincaid, David L. Shepherd and David Dotson and her dog Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dallas Dotson and sister Donna Christine Wingrove

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

According to her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be had at a later date. 

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Mitchell Minas Stavrakis Obit
Obituary: Stavrakis, Mitchell Minas

Latest News

Sarah E. Dowler Obit
Obituary: Dowler, Sarah E.
Stephen Philip Cox Obit
Obituary: Cox, Stephen Philip
Lewis Roland Rutherford Obit
Obituary: Rutherford, Lewis Roland
Gary L. Losey Obit
Obituary: Losey, Gary L.