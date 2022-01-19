Obituary: Losey, Gary L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It is a great sadness that the family of Gary L. Losey, 78, of Marietta, Ohio, went to be home with his Lord on Monday, January 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born on December 16, 1943, to Homer and Onita K. Reynolds Losey.

Gary was a drywall finisher for over 40 years, retiring in 1996. Loved working on cars and especially classic cars.

Gary will be remembered by his wife of 44 years, Freda May Jones Losey; three children, Nick Losey, Gary Losey II and Stacy Losey; one step daughter, Tina Sabol; sisters, Patricia Donley and Sherry O’Brien; 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bob, Dick, Bud, Larry, Terry Losey and Arlene Burghy.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Gary's family

