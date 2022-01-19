Advertisement

Obituary: Mancini, Richard F. “Sam”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard F. “Sam” Mancini, 77, of Vienna, WV passed away January 16, 2022 at Belpre Landing and Rehabilitation.

He was born February 14, 1944 in Bellaire, OH, a son of the late Fred and Rose Martini Mancini.

Richard was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from Corning Glass/Schott Scientific. He collected firearms, loved shooting, woodworking, candle making and was a member of American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg.

He is survived by a daughter, Caci (Clayton) Petrehn of Parkersburg, a son, Anthony “Tony” Mancini of Huntington, 2 grandchildren, Sullivan Bailey and Malcolm Bailey, who affectionately called him “Pop Pop”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lipscomb Mancini.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the home of his daughter, Caci Petrehn on January 22, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Mancini family.

