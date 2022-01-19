Advertisement

Obituary: Rutherford, Lewis Roland

Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lewis Roland Rutherford of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully January 17, at his home surrounded by his family.

Lewis was born November 22,1937, to John Rutherford and Thelma Adkins in Beckley, WV.  He was a 1956 graduate of Mullens High School and a 1961 graduate of Concord College.  In 1965, Lewis earned a Master of Arts in Speech and Communications from West Virginia University and a Doctorate Degree in Speech and Philosophy from Southern Illinois State University in 1970.  Lewis went on to earn several post doctorate degrees from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies and West Virginia University.

Lewis received recognition of Who’s Who of American College Professors and was Teacher of the Year at WVU-Parkersburg on several occasions.  He was inducted into the Mullens Hall of Fame in 1984.Lewis was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and was passionate about studying and reading the Bible.  He was a prolific writer and had numerous articles published supporting public education and the purposes of American government.  Lewis loved his grandchildren immensely and enjoyed attending their activities.  Lewis was an avid golfer and played as often as he could.Lewis is survived by his children, Christopher (Sherri), Thomas (Valerie), Aaron Benjamin (Mindy); six grandchildren, Ethan, Katie, Christian, Alex, Sarah, and Emma; sisters Janet Lehman, Peggy Knight, Mary Louise Miller; sister-in-law Carol Primozic; brothers-in-law Philip Primozic and Steve Poll; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Lewis was proceeded in death by his wife Mary, his sister Norma Abston; brothers-in-law Leo Abston, Gene Lehman, Gene Primozic and Richard Miller; sisters-in- law Nancy Primozic and JoAnn Poll.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion, St. Margaret Mary Church, Leavitt Funeral Home, all of Lewis’s friends for their love and support and his special friend Mary Ellen Robinson.

A Mass is being offered in his honor at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2500 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV on Saturday January 22, 2022, at 1:00pm.  A private Rite of Committal will occur at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, Lewis has asked that you donate to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitieswv.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

