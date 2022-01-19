Obituary: Westfall, Wiley Gene

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wiley Gene Westfall, 83, of Elizabeth, WV passed away at his residence on January 16, 2022.

He was born July 10, 1938 in Palestine WV, a son of the late Ervan Westfall and Delphia Curfman Westfall Dye.

Wiley attended Wirt County High School. He served in the United States Navy. He retired from Shell Chemical/ Huntsman Chemical after 34 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Janet Wine Westfall; son, Kevin (Amy) Westfall of Melbourne, FL; daughters, Pamela (Phil) Polen of Holly Ridge, NC, Brenda (Brad) Emrick of Parkersburg, WV; sisters, Delores (Danny) Arauz, Darlene Parsons; grandchildren, Brittney and Dane Polen, McKenzie (Travis) Emrick Huffman, Savannah (Jonathan) Emrick Harrison, and Abigail Westfall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Doral Dye; brother, Larry Westfall; sister, Denise Parsons; and an infant brother, Harold.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday January 22, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Westfall family.

