Advertisement

Pharmacies to receive N95 masks to give to public

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People will soon have easier access to safer masks at their local pharmacy.

The federal government will be supplying pharmacies across the nation with 400 million N95 masks.

Officials with Cox Family Pharmacy say that they have expect the masks to arrive at some time later this week to the start of February.

Pharmacist Taylor Wood says that they hope to see a rise in business with the potential of the masks coming to the store. As they saw an increase with the start of giving vaccines.

“It’s kind of given the community maybe a look into community pharmacy. We’ve had a lot of foot traffic in for the vaccines and the clinics that we do. And so, it kind of opens their eyes to what we do every day. And we have gotten some business from it. Which is a plus,” says Wood.

Wood says that Cox Family Pharmacy holds vaccine clinics Wednesday afternoons every other week.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Mitchell Minas Stavrakis Obit
Obituary: Stavrakis, Mitchell Minas

Latest News

Bryson Long has been racing for about two years and already has 14 first place wins.
Young dirt track racer stands out from competition
Gov. Justice encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated
Gov. Justice encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated
Bill introduced in Senate to raise minimum wage in W.Va.
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/19/22