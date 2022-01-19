Pharmacies to receive N95 masks to give to public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People will soon have easier access to safer masks at their local pharmacy.

The federal government will be supplying pharmacies across the nation with 400 million N95 masks.

Officials with Cox Family Pharmacy say that they have expect the masks to arrive at some time later this week to the start of February.

Pharmacist Taylor Wood says that they hope to see a rise in business with the potential of the masks coming to the store. As they saw an increase with the start of giving vaccines.

“It’s kind of given the community maybe a look into community pharmacy. We’ve had a lot of foot traffic in for the vaccines and the clinics that we do. And so, it kind of opens their eyes to what we do every day. And we have gotten some business from it. Which is a plus,” says Wood.

Wood says that Cox Family Pharmacy holds vaccine clinics Wednesday afternoons every other week.

