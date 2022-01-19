Advertisement

US judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Whitey Bulger’s family

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by family members of Boston crime boss James ``Whitey’' Bulger Jr., who was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia.(AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHEELING, W. Va. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by family members of Boston crime boss James ``Whitey’' Bulger Jr., who was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey granted the government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge ruled federal law precludes the family’s ability to sue over a decision to transfer Bulger to the prison at Hazelton.

The family accused the Bureau of Prisons and multiple prison system employees of failing to protect Bulger.

Bulger was 89 when he was killed in 2018 on the same day he was transferred from another prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

