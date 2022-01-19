Advertisement

West Virginia University will continue emergency grants

West Virginia University students who are attending classes at least half-time this spring will...
West Virginia University students who are attending classes at least half-time this spring will be considered for emergency grants from coronavirus relief funds.(West Virginia University (WVU))
By Associated Press
Jan. 19, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia University students who are attending classes at least half-time this spring will be considered for emergency grants from coronavirus relief funds.

Students must be seeking a degree and have a 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file by Jan. 26.

The university says graduate and professional students who meet the requirements will also be considered.

The Office of Global Affairs will contact eligible international students with information on applying for consideration.

Students whose financial situation has changed since the 2021-2022 FAFSA was filed can submit an appeal.

