Young dirt track racer stands out from competition

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - We have a pretty talented dirt track racer in our area and he’s proven talent knows no boundaries…not even age.

Bryson Long is only six years old but he’s already got 14 first place wins, 13 second place wins, and three third place wins under his belt. On top of that, he sometimes races older than his age group.

Bryson’s dedication lives up to his talent too. Every week he competes in multiple races, sometimes racking up five competitions.

His races can take him anywhere from Ohio to West Virginia to Kentucky.

Bryson’s been racing since he was five. He says his granddad is who inspired him to start. Bryson’s granddad’s not only a former racer himself…he’s also built race cars.

Bryson’s dad says, when Bryson started racing, they had no idea it would take off like this.

