Athens County woman arrested after traffic stop

ALBANY, Ohio (WTAP) - An Albany woman was arrested on drug charges following a Wednesday traffic stop.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Creech, 61, of Albany, has been charged with possession of drugs and trafficking of a controlled substance, two second-degree felonies.

On Wednesday, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on Washington Road in Albany, which led to a drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities say they found suspected methamphetamine in the car.

“Creech was detained, and a detailed search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several bags containing suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and materials used in narcotics trafficking,” said Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith.

Creech was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

Athens County Assistant Prosecutor, Meg Saunders, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s office helped with the case according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.