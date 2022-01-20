Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg father and son are hoping to bring a unique dining option to the Mid-Ohio Valley thanks to a recent purchase.

When the Heckerts were at an auction in Charleston last week, they didn’t expect to walk away with an 100-year-old boat.

But that’s exactly what happened when their bid of nearly $125,000 won them The Barge Restaurant.

The riverboat restaurant had been operational for many years but closed down in 2019.

A 2017 survey determined the boat had a market value of nearly $1,000,000.

Heck thanks timing for their good luck in the purchase; he hopes it’s a sign of the prosperity this restaurant could bring to the community he calls home.

Right now, they plan to keep the riverboat on their South Parkersburg property off Broadway Avenue, but they say they’ve gotten interest from groups along the Ohio River in Parkersburg and in Belpre.

They are planning to be operational by next summer.

