Removed Wood County GOP Chair wins lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ousted chair of the Wood County Republican Executive Committee appears to be back after a judge ruled in his favor Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Rob Cornelius was removed from office in 2019 by then-state Republican Chairwoman Melody Potter. He filed a lawsuit not long after against Potter and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Cornelius is waiting on an order from the court to learn more, but said the ruling puts him back at the head of the executive committee.

“Today is a complete victory for the folks who voted for me in Wood County, and in my neighborhood and in my precinct,” Cornelius said.

“What people have to understand is, I was elected in Wood County. By folks in Wood County, unanimously by the committee here in Wood County, and yet someone from another county believed it was her ability in the law to remove someone she didn’t elect, she didn’t vote for, someone she just flat out didn’t like. And, that turns out, was probably a bad decision.”

After removing Cornelius, Potter appointed Roger Conley to chair the Wood County Executive Committee. Up until Thursday, the now-West Virginia Delegates was still the chair and he says he’s not sure what the ruling will mean for him.

“I don’t know totally what that ruling means, I have not seen it,” Conley said. “I don’t think its any big deal at all. Elections are just around the corner. There’s going to be new committee members elected in May. Those new committee members will elect a new chair in June.”

Conley said he hasn’t decided if he wants to be elected chair again, but he does plan to stay involved with the executive committee.

“The voters are going to decide and that happens in May. At this point, this thing’s almost irrelevant,” Conley said.

Potter resigned from her post in 2021.

As for his future, Cornelius says he’s going to run for office. He just hasn’t picked which one yet.

He also says he plans to help elect more Republicans to represent Wood County.

