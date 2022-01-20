Advertisement

Judge to dismiss 11 murder counts against Ohio doctor

William Husel's booking photo
William Husel's booking photo(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has agreed to dismiss 11 of 25 murder counts against an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths.

William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel has pleaded not guilty and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook on Thursday held a closed-door hearing to allow family members of the alleged victims to comment on the request, then said he’ll drop the 11 charges at the prosecution’s request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Bryson Long has been racing for about two years and already has 14 first place wins.
Young dirt track racer stands out from competition

Latest News

The South Parkersburg property that will likely be the riverboat's future home
Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV
Capito has created a new initiative called, “Capito Connect”. The goal for this initiative is...
Senator Capito talks broadband issues, asks for feedback
Former Wood County GOP Rob Cornelius won his three-year lawsuit Thursday for his removal from...
Removed Wood County GOP Chair wins lawsuit
Life scout receives $2,500 check from People’s Bank for eagle scout project
Life scout receives $2,500 check from People’s Bank for eagle scout project