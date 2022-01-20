Advertisement

Life scout receives $2,500 check from People’s Bank for eagle scout project

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - People’s Bank is helping a Marietta scout with his eagle scout project.

Life scout, William Yannitell, is getting a $25 hundred donation from People’s Bank for his eagle scout project.

Yannitell says that this will help with the project he and his group will be doing, which will be to construct a battlefield cross at the Gold Star Park in Marietta.

Yannitell says that this check will go a long way to getting this project complete and that he is thankful for everything that is helping him.

“There’s a lot of individuals who do a lot on their part, where it’s not money it’s time and effort. So, this is more than just money in my opinion, it really helps out and shows the community that we’re all together,” says Yannitell.

Yannitell says that the addition to the Gold Star Park in Marietta will symbolize sacrifice and the price of freedom.

Other groups helping Yannitell with this project are the Washington County Veterans Service Office and Hasley Lumber.

