Man wanted for escape from home confinement

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says John Kelley absconded from home confinement on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was on home confinement for possession of a controlled substance. There is now a warrant for his arrest.

Call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834 if you know his location. He is 5′11″ and weighs 200 pounds.

He has hazel eyes, gray hair and no tattoos.

He is 39-years-old.

