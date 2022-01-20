Obituary: Hall, Janice M. Foggin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Janice M. Foggin Hall, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence.

She was born May 28, 1939, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late David Otis and Cloe Inez Smith Foggin.

Janice was a healthcare giver who enjoyed bird watching and working in her flower garden. She was a member of East Vienna United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Curt and Roberta Hall.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Autry Milton Hall; son, Robert E. Hall; sisters, Jo Elliot, Chris Fleak and Blondena Hornbeck; and her brother, David O. Foggin Jr.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.

At Janice’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Hall family.

