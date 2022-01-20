Obituary: Harris, Nolan

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nolan Harris 69 of Palestine WV passed away Dec. 8, 2021 at his residence. He was the son of Late Loren “Buck” Harris and Dora Richards Harris.

He retired from Winans Services of Parkesburg working at DuPont for several years.

Member of Antioch Baptist Church of Palestine

He enjoyed Hunting and being outside.

He is survived by his Daughter Paula “Christine” Griffin and her husband Cecil Elizabeth, son-in-law Richard Cole of ELizabeth,

grandchildren: Kayla Cooper her Husband Brandon of Vienna WV, Dalton Griffin of Elizabeth and BreAnna Harris of Elizabeth.

Great grandchilren: Sena Cooper, Jackson and Leah Harris , ex wife Ann (Copen) Harris of Elizabeth

Siblings Sisters Velma Kirby, Roberta Roberts, Terry Harris and Sandy McCumbers and brother Mike Harris

In addition to both his parents he was preceded in death by daughter Tracy Harris, grandson Brody Harris

siblings: Charles “Buddy” Harris, Delmas Harris, Jimmy Harris, Rena Sidwell, Sharon Shuman and Leveda Wright.

In accordance with his wish there will be no services .

