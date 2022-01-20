Obituary: Isner, Michael Lee

WAXHAW, North Carolina (WTAP) - Michael Lee Isner, 75, of Waxhaw, NC, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from Novant-Matthews due to complications arising from Covid-19.

Mike was born November 11, 1946 in Elkins, WV, the son of the late Gordon and Dorothy Dotson Isner.

Mike was raised in the Ohio Valley area. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He retired from Charlotte-Mecklenburg County as director of parks and recreation. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, games and his family.

Mike was preceded in death by his first wife Carol Isner.

Family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Judy Rodgers Isner and their granddaughter, Emma Rodgers; son, Michael Lee Isner ll and wife, Elisa; daughter, Jennifer Petro; seven grandchildren, Michael Isner lll, Brandon Isner, Hailey Isner, Jack Petro, Nathan Petro, Daniel Petro and Caitlin Petro. Also family members, Mindy and Kenny Parsons, Rob and Asha Rodgers, Chad and Tracy Rodgers and their extended families.

Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV.

Mike was loved by all who experienced his friendship. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Isner family.kersburg

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.